Shipping containers turned into classrooms at school in Timisoara

by Irina Marica
The City Hall of Timisoara, in Western Romania, has purchased six shipping containers to solve the situation of insufficient education facilities at the General School no. 30 in the city.

The school is overcrowded, and thus some of the students need to attend afternoon classes.

The containers will be turned into classrooms for around 140 students. They will look like the usual classrooms, with furniture, storage spaces, hallway and toilets, local News.ro reported. The City Hall spent EUR 110,000 on the six shipping containers.

Timisoara City Hall intends to buy several other such modular buildings to solve the situation of the other overcrowded schools in the city.

(photo source: Nicolae Robu on Facebook)

