The Cat Empire join Bucharest summer festival lineup

Australian ska and jazz band The Cat Empire will perform in the Romanian capital this summer, at the 2018 edition of the Shine Festival.

The music festival’s lineup also includes Skillet, as well as Romanian bands such as Subcarpati, Fratii Grime, The Mono Jacks, Cred Ca Sunt Extraterestru, Fantome and Argatu. Other artists are to be announced in the coming period.

Shine Festival is a two-day music festival that will take place at Arenele Romane in Bucharest on June 30-July 1.

Two-day passes are already on sale at Iabilet.ro, as well as in Flanco stores and the IaBilet network. The earlybird tickets, which can be purchased until March 15, cost RON 139 and RON 229. Their prices will increase after this date.

Irina Marica, [email protected]