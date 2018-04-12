International Shakespeare Festival kicks off in Romania

Over 25 performances, presented by theater companies coming from 13 countries, will be part of this year’s edition of the International Shakespeare Festival.

The festival takes place between April 23 and May 6 in Craiova, in southern Romania, under the headline The Shakespeare Planet. Some of the productions in the festival will also be presented in Bucharest.

The festival will open with the performance “Shakespeare’s African Stories,” presented by the New Theater in Warsaw, under the direction of Krzysztof Warlikowski. The closing show will be Robert Lepage’s “Needles and Opium.” The performance is presented outside of the Shakespeare program by Quebec-based company Ex Machina.

The program, which can be checked here, includes performances of companies coming from the UK, South Korea, South Africa, Belgium, France, Japan, Australia, Brazil, U.S. and Romania.

Tickets for the Craiova event can be purchased here.

