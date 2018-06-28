19 °C
Bucharest
Jun 28, 09:30

Former Romanian deputy PM, sent to court for abuse of office

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) have sent to court former deputy PM Sevil Shhaideh, currently advisor to PM Viorica Dancila.

The DNA charged Shhaideh with abuse of office during the period when she was deputy minister in the regional development ministry. Prosecutors say she illegally issued and endorsed a governmental bill regulating a land transfer (the Belina Island, part of Danube’s minor river bed) from the government to the regional administration of the Teleorman county. A few days later, the island was leased to a private company.

Four other high-positioned civil servants were also sent to court in the same case. The DNA also wanted to investigate Rovana Plumb, who was environment minister at that time, but she is currently MP, so she benefited from her colleagues’ protection when prosecutors asked for immunity lift.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now