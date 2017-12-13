Romanian, Liberty Global’s new COO in Central Europe

Romanian Severina Pascu will take over as chief operating officer of cable operator Liberty Global’s operations in Central Europe, including Austria and Switzerland, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

She has previously worked as Liberty Global managing director for the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region since 2015 and CEO of UPC Romania. Pascu will now take over additional responsibilities within the group.

All marketing, sales and customer support activities in the region will be grouped within a single entity that will be managed by Severina Pascu. She will coordinate all customer-related activities in Switzerland and Austria while retaining responsibility for operations in Poland, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and for satellite-based TV operations in Luxembourg.

Severina Pascu was appointed Managing Director for UPC Hungary and UPC Romania in 2013. She had previously worked asgeneral director for UPC Romania since 2011.

Liberty is present in the region, including Romania, with the UPC brand.

