29 °C
Bucharest
Jun 15, 20:48

Services to companies, up by 9% in Romania in April

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
annual inflation

The turnover of market services provided mainly to companies increased by 9% in April compared to the same month of last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Information service activities and information technology activities continued to be the main driver on this market, with a 15.4% increase in April, the other services segment went up by 9.8% and the transport services increased by 9.1%. Communication services increased by 3.9% while film and television programme production and broadcasting declined by 5.1%.

In the first four months, services to companies went up by 8.1%, as IT services increased by 10.1% and transports went up 9.4%.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now