Services to companies, up by 9% in Romania in April

The turnover of market services provided mainly to companies increased by 9% in April compared to the same month of last year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Information service activities and information technology activities continued to be the main driver on this market, with a 15.4% increase in April, the other services segment went up by 9.8% and the transport services increased by 9.1%. Communication services increased by 3.9% while film and television programme production and broadcasting declined by 5.1%.

In the first four months, services to companies went up by 8.1%, as IT services increased by 10.1% and transports went up 9.4%.

