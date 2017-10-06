Turkish Sercin Giray takes over as CFO of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova

Turkish Sercin Giray took over as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Bayer’s operations in Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova on September 1.

She replaced Andreas Schremmer, who also served as CFO during his former SBR mandate.

Sercin Giray started her career with Bayer in 1999, in Accounting and Finance, in her homeland Turkey. In 2008 she became head of Group Reporting for Bayer Turkey and, after two successful years in the role, she continued her professional development in Bayer AG, Leverkusen as Corporate Finance – Financial Country Coordination for Region Europe. In 2013 she came back to Turkey, leading the Accounting team since 2014.

Sercin Giray holds a degree in Business Administration in German – Controlling, from Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey.

Irina Marica, [email protected]