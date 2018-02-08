Senate adopts law for Hungarian high school in Targu Mures

Romania’s Senate adopted on Wednesday the law that establishes the Roman-Catholic Theological High School in Targu Mures, where classes will be taught in Hungarian. The high school will provide primary, secondary and high school education.

The law was initiated by the Hungarian Democrat Union (UDMR) and supported by the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), as well as by the opposition party Save Romania Union (USR).

The Roman-Catholic High School in Targu Mures was closed in June 2017, after a local court ruled that the education unit was illegally established in 2015. Some 2,000 Hungarian ethnics protested against the high school’s closing and Hungary had a harsh reaction saying that it would block Romania’s access to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The relations between the Hungarian government and the ruling coalition in Romania have improved in recent months. Hungarian foreign affairs minister Péter Szijjártó made a visit to Bucharest this week and had meeting with local officials to talk about cooperation in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Moreover, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban invited PSD leader Liviu Dragnea to a meeting.

Hungarian high school in central Romania gets Parliament commission approval

[email protected]