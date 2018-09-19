Senate adopts draft law establishing Giving Day in Romania

The Romanian Senate adopted earlier this week, in an emergency procedure, the draft law according to which September 25 will be the Giving Day in Romania.

The bill received 58 votes in favor and 20 votes against, local Mediafax reported.

According to the draft law, central and local authorities, as well as the civil society, individuals or companies can get involved in organizing events on Giving Day, such as cultural, educational and artistic programs and manifestations, volunteering or social events.

The draft law will also go to the Chamber of Deputies for the final vote.

