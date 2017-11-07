Office project in Western Bucharest gets new tenants

Local real estate group River Development, which manages the Sema Office business park and the Sema Parc industrial park, has drawn three new tenants to its office buildings in Bucharest’s Grozavesti area.

Supermarket chain Mega Image has leased a 705 sqm retail space for a new supermarket. Do-it-yourself chain Praktiker leased 1,200 sqm of office space to move its headquarters from Voluntari.

At the same time, Slovenian group Studion Moderna, the owner of the Dormeo and Delimano brands, has rented 2,500 sqm of office space in Sema Office for its new headquarters. The group will move some 350 employees, who are currently located in a building in the Politehnica-Apaca area. The relocation deal was brokered by Colliers International.

River development currently has 24,600 sqm of modern office space under development in two buildings that will be delivered by the end of this year and in the first half of 2018. The group plans to start a new phase of the office project next year, with about 60,000 sqm of office space. It also plans to deliver a new office project in the Politehnica-Iuliu Maniu area. The project is called The Light and includes some 21,000 sqm of offices.

