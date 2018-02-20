What sectors saw the highest turnover growth in Romania last year?

Services, trade and industries that create added value were the areas that saw the highest turnover increases in 2017.

More than half, namely 46 out of 87 activity sectors in Romania recorded double digit sales increases in 2017 versus 2016, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS), cited by local Mediafax. Meanwhile, only 13 sectors saw a decline in sales.

The highest turnover growth rates were recorded in the metal mining sector, (+77.4%), residential constructions (+69.7%), motorcycle and parts retail (+50.6%), and oil and gas extraction (+37.9%).

Other sectors that also had high growth rates were online retail (+24.8%), gambling (+23.9%), architecture and engineering services (+23.8%), auto repair shops (+22.9%), the energy industry (+22.5%), and clothing and footwear retail (+21.9%). The car industry, office services, technical and scientific activities, and leasing and rental services also recorded turnover increases over 20%.

At the opposite pole, maintenance and current repair activities saw a 24.6% drop in sales, followed by engineering work (infrastructure), down 21.3%, and manufacturing other means of transport, -20.6%.

