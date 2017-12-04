7 °C
Second Taco Bell restaurant opens in Bucharest

Fast-food chain Taco Bell inaugurated its second restaurant in Bucharest last week. The 170-sqm unit is located in the Mega Mall shopping center, in Eastern Bucharest.

The restaurant, which employs 40 people, required an investment of EUR 350,000.

Taco Bell inaugurated its first restaurant in Bucharest in the Baneasa Shopping City mall in the first part of October.

The company that owns the Taco Bell restaurants and franchises currently operates over 7,000 restaurants worldwide. It generates annual sales of over USD 9 billion.

Local company Sphera Franchise Group runs the Taco Bell franchise in Romania. The company also operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Pizza Hut Delivery franchises on the local market, with a total of over 100 restaurants and total sales of over EUR 130 million per year.

