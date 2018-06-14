Sebastian Dobrincu, the 19-year-old Romanian who created a successful company in the US

Sebastian Dobrincu has been interested in IT programming since he was eight years old. He got his first job at age 11, when he helped an American yacht company make a new website, and now, at 19, he is the founder and CEO of Storyheap, a company with USD 1 million in revenues.

Storyheap is a leading analytics and management platform for social media stories, which helps clients optimize their campaigns. Some of its top clients so far included Tumblr, Universal Studios, HubSpot, Selena Gomez and Kevin Hart, according to the young Romanian’s presentation on the website of Techsylvania, a big local tech event where Dobrincu was a speaker this year.

Before founding Storyheap, Sebastian Dobrincu worked with tech giants such as Facebook and Apple on core components of their products, and even met Mark Zuckenberg and Tim Cook.

Talking to the press at Techsylvania about how he came to the idea of creating a company like Storyheap, Dobrincu said that he first thought of that when he saw a group of girls on the street who were complaining about how difficult it is to manage all posts between different social media platforms, to sync them.

“I though that if this is difficult for the average user, than it must be even more difficult for agencies or brands. I contacted a friend who had a marketing agency, I asked if the synchronization of social media platforms was a problem for them, and he confirmed that since the story format appeared, they were losing time synchronizing the posts between Instagram and Snapchat. It seemed strange to me that nobody solved that,” he said, according to local Business Magazin.

He began interacting with potential clients, trying to figure out what they would expect of such a solution, and created a small team. Next, he managed to attract funding as well and create the business. The company became profitable after the first three months and reached USD 1 million in revenues in only six months of activity.

“The initial idea was to be able to synchronize the content of all platforms to make things easier for agencies, social media managers, brands, and with time we also offered analytics, demographic and user age statistics, and tracking of artists’ content,” Sebastian Dobrincu said.

Asked where he sees himself in ten years, the young Romanian said that he would continue to do what he does now, and that is what he likes, because that was his purpose from the beginning.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Techsylvania on Facebook)