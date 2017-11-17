Seattle hosts Romanian film festival this weekend

The fourth edition of the Romanian Film Festival in Seattle takes place between November 17 and November 19 at the SIFF Cinema Uptown.

The festival will screen Romanian productions such as Two Lottery Tickets, directed by Paul Negoescu; The Rest is Silence, directed by Nae Caranfil; Sieranevada, directed by Cristi Puiu; Breaking News, directed by Iulia Rugină; Scarred Hearts, directed by Radu Jude; or Back Home, directed by Andrei Cohn.

All films are screened with English subtitles.

The program of the festival can be checked here.

