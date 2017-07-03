Searches at Medicine University campus in Bucharest in new corruption case

Romanian prosecutors and police officers carried out 13 searches on the campus of “Carol Davila” University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, at offices, cabinets, and the homes of teachers suspected of corruption offenses.

The prosecutors say that several of the university’s teachers “claimed or received undue material benefits” during the exams the students had to take, as well as during the admission exams, or other such tests.

Moreover, the evidence showed that some teachers also organized private lessons during the school year, lessons during which they talked about and provided the exam subjects to the students, according to a press release from the Public Ministry.

Although the press release doesn’t say the name of the university in question, the local media reported that the searches took place at the “Carol Davila” University of Medicine.

The prosecutors organised the searches on Monday, July 3.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Ministerul Public on Facebook)