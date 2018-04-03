Sean Paul comes to Bucharest for May concert

Jamaican singer Sean Paul, winner of a Grammy award, will perform in Romania this spring. The concert will take place at Arenele Romane in Bucharest on May 23, and the tickets are already on sale.

With six albums recorded since 2000, Sean Paul has collaborated with big names such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Akon, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Shaggy, Damian Marley, Enrique Iglesias, and David Guetta during his musical career. Among the hits that brought him to worldwide music charts, there are Temperature, Press It Up and No Lie.

The show in Bucharest will start with concerts of Faydee, Fly Project and Simona Nae, and will end with an after-party.

Earlybird tickets cost between RON 99 and RON 249 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro, Bilete.ro and Bilet.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Sean Paul on Facebook)