Former state secretary takes over as GM of McGuireWoods Romania

by Ro Insider
Codrin Scutaru, a former state secretary with the Labor Ministry, was appointed managing director of McGuireWoods Romania, the local subsidiary of US public affairs firm McGuireWoods.

Scutaru joined McGuireWoods in 2015, after serving in the Romanian government for almost eight years as a state secretary of the Ministry of Labor, advisor for European affairs at the same ministry, advisor for social policy at the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as advisor to the State Secretary for Education.

He has extensive experience in developing public affairs strategies for clients from various industries, as well as providing strategic counsel on political and business risk assessment.

In his new role, Scutaru will assume responsibility for the company’s local business and operations.

