Legendary band Scorpions add Bucharest to their world tour

Legendary rock band Scorpions will return to Bucharest on June 12, for a concert at Romexpo. The performance is part of the band’s Crazy World Tour.

Originally from Hanover, Germany, the band was born at the initiative of guitarist Rudolf Schenker and became famous in the ’80s with songs such as “No One Like You,” “Still Loving You” and “Rock You Like A Hurricane”. The band’s “Wind of Change” ballad, a symbol of strong political changes in Europe in 1989, has quickly become a worldwide success, being the best-selling single of 1991.

Scorpions are one of the most famous rock bands in the world, having sold over 100 million albums during their long career. Find out more about them on the band’s official website here.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest are already on sale and can be purchased online at Eventim.ro or from Germanos, Vodafone, Orange and Domo stores or Carturesti and Humanitas bookshops. Pre-sale tickets, which are on sale until end-March, cost between RON 136 and RON 350.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Scorpions on Facebook)