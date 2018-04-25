Forty school headmasters in Romania will take part in a pilot leadership program meant to increase the quality of local education.

They are the first trainees in the program of the Leadership and School Management Academy. Education Changemakers and Edwards Educational Services are partners of the program.

The first series to enroll in the program was to be of 30 people but the number was increased after 500 applications were received. The program aims to tackle issues such as functional illiteracy and school abandonment. It starts from several key indicators, including the PISA results and the pass rates at the high school graduation exam.

As part of the program, the 40 headmaster will work, for a year, with international education specialists, leaders of the private sector and headmasters from other countries to develop educational projects for the schools they run. The participants will receive 720 hours of mentoring, 530 hours of training with specialists from abroad, and one-to-one sessions with successful managers.

