German group Schieffer buys plot in Romania for new factory

The local subsidiary of the German group Schieffer, will build a plastic and rubber factory in Romania.

The company will acquire a plot of over 80,000 sqm in Hunedoara from the city hall, reports local Adevarul. The land previously belonged to the city’s steel mill.

The German group will first hire 50 people and will then supplement the staff by 100 people.

Schieffer currently owns a factory in Lugoj, which posted a turnover of RON 48 million (EUR 10.3 million) and a net profit of RON 6 million (EUR 1.3 million) last year. The German group started its operations in Romania in 2006.

[email protected]