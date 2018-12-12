English soprano Sarah Brightman adds Bucharest to her world tour

English classical crossover soprano Sarah Brightman will perform in Bucharest on October 21, 2019. The concert is part of the singer’s world tour promoting her most recent album Hymn, and will take place at Sala Palatului.

Hymn was released in early November, being the soprano’s 12th studio album.

The world tour Hymn: Sarah Brightman In Concert began in South America in early November 2018 and includes 125 shows across five continents throughout 2019.

The tickets for the concert in Bucharest will be put up for sale on Friday, December 14, for prices ranging between RON 150 and RON 750, according to local News.ro. They will be available for purchase online at vandbilete.ro, entertix.ro, iabilet.ro, eventim.ro, and bilete.salapalatului.ro, as well as at the Sala Palatului ticket office.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Sarah Brightman)