SAP Romania doubles its “cloud” team in Timisoara

SAP Romania, the local subsidiary of German business software provider SAP, has leased a new floor in the City Business Center office building in Timisoara for its center in Timisoara.

The new team will be part of the Cloud Service Center, which currently has 20 employees and should reach 40 cloud computing specialists by the end of this year.

SAP opened its center in Timisoara in 2012 and launched the Cloud Service Center at the end of 2016.

“Increasing the team at the Nearshore center in Timisoara is part of SAP’s development strategy in Romania in 2018, the recruiting process being in full swing at all our three centers,” said Cristian Popescu, managing director SAP Romania.

The company also has centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

The German group started operating in Romania in 2002, being one of the first international business software provides that entered the local market. The group’s solutions are currently used by some 600 local companies.

In 2011, the group opened in Romania its biggest consultancy in Europe, with 500 employees.

