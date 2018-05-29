SAP reaches 30% profit margin in Romania

German IT group SAP recorded a net profit of RON 93.3 million (EUR 20.5 million) in Romania last year, up 16% over 2016.

Its turnover went up by almost 20%, to RON 306 million (EUR 67 million), local Ziarul Financiar reported. SAP Romania thus recorded a profit margin of 30%, one of the highest in the IT industry.

The German group has operations in Bucharest and Timisoara and had an average number of 582 employees in 2017, up 182 over the previous year. The group’s number of local clients reached 600 last year, with DIY retailer Dedeman and restaurant operator Premier Restaurant among its biggest additions.

