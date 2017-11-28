Media: Romanian singer investigated in EUR 1 mln fraud case

Romanian singer Sanda Ladosi and her husband Stefan Tache were taken in for questioning on Tuesday, November 28, in a fraud case. The two are believed to be part of a criminal group that damaged the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises by some EUR 1 million, according to judicial sources cited by local News.ro.

Stefan Tache is being investigated for establishing an organized criminal group, which acted between 2008 and 2014. This group is suspected of deception at the expense of credit institutions and money laundering by concealing the illicit origin of the money obtained from the criminal activity, according to the same sources.

Tache is also accused of misleading the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises when concluding some credit agreements and additional documents. He was involved in five companies at that time. Moreover, Tache is also suspected of money laundering, as he allegedly received several amounts of money in those firms’ accounts and then transferred them to the accounts of other companies controlled by the criminal group.

Meanwhile, Sanda Ladosi is accused of supporting and joining this criminal group, assuming the role of administrator or associate at one of the firms used in the criminal activity. She is also suspected of money laundering, reports local News.ro.

Related to this case, prosecutors from the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate DIICOT carried out ten home searches in Bucharest and Ilfov counties on Tuesday. The action was aimed at dismantling a criminal group specialized in deception and money laundering, according to a press release from DIICOT. A total of 45 people were brought in for questioning following these searches.

Born in 1970 in Targu Mures, Sanda Ladosi is a well-known Romanian singer. She has held numerous concerts across Romania during her long career, and also performed duets with other well-known Romanian singers such as Marcel Pavel, Ioan Gyuri Pascu, and Aurelian Temisan.

In February this year, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea appointed Sanda Ladosi as deputy director of the state-owned Globus Circus in Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Sanda Ladosi on Facebook)