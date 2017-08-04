Salsa Week brings Latin dances to the Romanian seaside

Latin dance festival Salsa Week Romania will take place in the Romanian seaside resort of Vama Veche between August 7 and August 13.

It is the 13th edition of the event and participants can attend various dance lessons and demonstrative shows delivered by dance champions, representatives of salsa schools in the country, and various local and international guests.

The event features several competitions, including a Salsa Week Team contest, a Freestyle Latin Dance contest, a Best Romanian Salsa Freestyle Couple contests, and a Romania Latin Dance Cup contest.

Further information about the program, the available passes and prices here.

