Romanian state-owned salt company ups profit 2.5 times in 2017

Romania’s only salt producer Salrom recorded a net profit of RON 74.3 million (EUR 16 million) in 2017, 2.5 times higher than in 2016, the company announced.

The turnover went up by 25% year-on-year, to RON 371.5 million (EUR 81 million).

Little over 90% of the company’s revenues come from the extraction and sale of salt while the remaining 10% come from tourism. Salrom produced 2.34 million tons of salt in 2017 and welcomed some 1.6 million tourists to its salt mines. The company plans RON 54 million (EUR 11.6 million) worth of investments this year.

The Romanian state holds 51% of Salrom’s shares, with the remaining 49% owned by investment fund Fondul Proprietatea.

