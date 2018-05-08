Austrian group buys industrial laundry business in Romania for EUR 5 mln

Austrian group Salesianer Miettex, which provides industrial laundry services, has taken over a division of local group Promar Textil from Brasov and its brand, Kromatic.

Promar Textil is a local textile manufacturer and the sold division is an industrial textile washing and cleaning business.

The investment amounts to EUR 5 million and is part of the Austrian group’s strategic plan to develop the local operations and cover all of Romania with its services. The company entered the local market in 2007, with an industrial laundry cleaning facility in Bucharest and in 2014 it opened a new unit in Oradea. Through this new acquisition, the Austrian group will directly cover the Brasov, Prahova, Sibiu, Harghita, Covasna and Mures counties.

(photo source: Salesianer.ro)