Sales of new motor vehicles record 12% increase in Romania in first four months

The sales of new motor vehicles, which include both cars and commercial vehicles, increased by 12.6% in the first four months of this year, to 40,581 units.

The advance was mainly supported by car sales, which saw a growth of 14.4% to over 32,000 units, according to the Romanian Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA).

Dacia remained the best-selling brand in Romania, with sales of over 8,300 units, up 7.6% year-on-year. It was followed by Volkswagen, with almost 3,800 units (up 24%) and Skoda, with 3,055 units (up 3.9%). Renault saw sales of over 2,400 cars (up 35.9%) whereas Ford recorded sales of 2,361 units (up 26.1%).

The sales of new cars were supported by the acquisitions made by companies in the first four months of the year. These accounted for 79% of the sales, whereas individuals generated 21% of the total car sales.

The registrations of used cars reached over 167,000 units between January and April this year, 5.7 times more than the new car registrations.

