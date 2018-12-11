Sales of medicines in Romania, up 11.3% in 12 months ending September

The value of medicines distributed to patients in Romania over the past 12 months, between October 2017 and September 2018, was RON 15.23 billion (EUR 3.27 billion) at distribution prices, 11.3% up over the previous 12 months, according to market research company Cegedim’s Pharma & Hospital Report.

The value of medicines sold with prescription only (Rx) in pharmacies reached RON 10.8 billion (+ 11.4% compared to last year), while those sold without prescription (OTC) reached RON 3.37 billion (+ 13.1%), local Wall-street.ro reported. At the same time, the value of the medicines distributed through hospitals reached RON 1.79 billion (+11.7%).

In volume terms, there were 602.3 million boxes distributed in the 12-month period ending September 2018, 5.5% up from the previous 12-month period.

In the third quarter of 2018 alone, the total volume of medicines released to patients amounted to 148.4 million packs, 4.7% up over the third quarter of 2017, boosted by both the retail channel (4.4%) and of the hospital who recorded an advance of 10.6%.

