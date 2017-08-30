22 °C
Sales of face cosmetics, up 25% in Romania in second quarter

by Romania Insider
The sales of dermocosmetics increased by 25% in Romania in the second quarter of the year, reaching RON 63.6 million (EUR 13.8 million), according to the Romanian Association of Non-Prescription Drugs, Food Supplements and Medical Device Manufacturers.

The over-the-counter (OTC) market in Romania, which includes drugs without prescription, food supplements and medical devices for personal care, dropped by 7% in the second quarter of the year compared to the previous three months, according to Cegedim.

However, the OTC market rose by 19.4% year-on-year. The lifestyle OTC category accounted for 23.2% of the total OTC sales in the second quarter of the year, with sales of RON 168.7 million (EUR 36.6 million).

The OTC drugs for the gastrointestinal diseases had a market share of 21.1% and sales of RON 153.1 million (EUR 33.3 million) during this period.

