Sales of electric cars in Romania, up 65% in 2018

The number of green cars (electric, hybrid and plug-in) sold last year in Romania was 4,572, up 65.7% compared to 2017, according to statistics from the Association of Automobile Producers and Importers (APIA).

Out of the total, 3,585 units were hybrid vehicles, 59.8% more compared to the same period of the previous year, 682 were 100% electric (+102.4 %) and 305 were plug-ins (+ 72.3%).

The share of new green passenger cars in total sales at the national level was 2.9% in 2018, while in the same period in 2017, the share was 2.1%.

APIA data show that in the top of 100% electric cars, Volkswagen holds the first place with 175 units, followed by BMW (148), Renault (119), Smart (116), Kia (59), Nissan (54), other brands (10) and Mercedes Benz (1). At the same time, most hybrid cars sold in Romania during the reference period were recorded by Toyota (3,198 units), Lexus (147), Ford (65), Kia (62), Hyundai (58), Suzuki 34), Mercedes Benz (20) and Land Rover (1).

Volkswagen also leads in the top of plug-in of sales – with 82 units sold, followed by Volvo (45 units ), BMW (44), Mitsubishi (41), Porsche (33), Mercedes Benz (30), Mini (13), Audi (9) and Land Rover (8).

In mid-March 2018, the Environment Ministry launched a new session of the subsidies program for those who want to buy a green car. The ministry estimated at the time that Romanians would buy 2,000 electric cars through this program.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)