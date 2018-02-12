Swedish defense group opens office in Romania

Defense and security group SAAB, the biggest company in Sweden, has opened an office in Romania, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The move comes as the Defense Ministry plans to start some important projects to endow the Naval Forces, worth EUR 1.8 billion.

The Swedish company’s representatives said they are interested in taking part in the construction of the multirole corvettes Romania wants to purchase for the Navy. SAAB is also interested in the Defense Ministry’s programs to modernize the two frigates and to install anti-ship missile launchers on the Black Sea Coast.

Defense minister Mihai Fifor recently said that the Navy may also be equipped with submarines, and SAAB is one of the few military submarine producers.

The Swedish group is one of the biggest weapons producers in Europe. It has been supplying military equipment for Germany, US, and countries in the region such as Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Croatia.

(photo source: Saabgroup.com)