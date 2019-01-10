Ryanair adds Bucharest-Tel Aviv route

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will add a route from Bucharest to Tel Aviv, beginning April of this year. The new connection, part of the airline’s summer schedule, will be available twice a week.

Tarom, El Al, Blue Air and Wizz Air already fly from Bucharest to Tel Aviv.

The summer schedule of Ryanair, from Bucharest, covers 19 routes, including ones to Amman, Chania, Marseille, and Pescara.

Last year, Ryanair announced it would launch its first route from Cluj-Napoca as part of the summer 2019 schedule. The company will fly from Cluj-Napoca to London Southend, after it opens its base on this airport.

