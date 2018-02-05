2 °C
Ryanair launches new route from Bucharest to Middle East

by Romania Insider
Ryanair

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair launched on Sunday a new route from Bucharest to Amman, the capital of Jordan.

The company will have two weekly flights from Bucharest to Amman starting end-October. Tickets for this route will be available online later this month.

In January, Ryanair also announced a new route from Bucharest to Marseille, France’s second-biggest city.

Ryanair currently flies from Bucharest to 13 European cities and to Timisoara, in Western Romania. The company also operates from Timisoara, Oradea and Craiova.

