Mesh makeover for royal train station receiving King Michael’s casket

The royal train station in the Romanian city of Curtea de Argeş, where the train carrying the casket of King Michael will stop on Saturday, December 16, will be covered for the event with a mesh reproducing the building’s façade, News.ro reported.

King Michael, who passed away on December 5, will be buried in Curtea de Argeş, at the Royal Cathedral, next to his wife, Queen Anne, who passed away in August 2016.

The royal train station, a historical monument erected at the end of the 19th century, is in need of refurbishment. The station is the property of the Transport Ministry, while the City Hall of Curtea de Arges manages the spaces surrounding the station but cannot clean or refurbish the interior, since it is not its property, Constantin Panţurescu, the mayor of the city, told News.ro. He also said that he started discussing with the ministry about the renovation of the building this April.

Starting this week, teams of workers have begun cleaning the premises of the station, painting pillars and curb-stones, and cleaning the railways.

The station was built, in less than a year, at the request of King Carol I. It was designed by French architect André Lecomte du Nouy and it opened in 1899.

(Photo: bjarges.ro)