25 °C
Bucharest
Sep 04, 22:01

Romanian-born swimming champion named sports minister in French Govt.

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian-born swimming champion Roxana Maracineanu is the new sports minister in the French government, Lequipe.fr reported. She is replacing Laura Flessel, who resigned on September 4.

Maracineanu, a former backstroke swimmer, was born in 1975 in Bucharest. She immigrated to France in 1984.

In 1998, Roxana Maracineanu became the first athlete in France to win the world title in the 200 m backstroke competition at the 1998 World Aquatics Championships in Perth. She won the silver medal in the 200 m backstroke at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, on behalf of France.

She withdrew from sports in 2004 and worked as a consultant for various TV stations. She was also a regional counselor in the Île de France region. She is married to journalist Franck Ballanger.

[email protected]

(Photo source: mulhouse-natation.com)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now