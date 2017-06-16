RON/EUR exchange rate climbs to five-year high

The Romanian currency has been badly affected by the internal political tensions, and the leu / euro exchange rate jumped yesterday to the peak of the last five years.

The Romanian currency leu depreciated by about 0.45% against the euro, compared to the level of Wednesday, reports local Ziarul Financiar. The exchange rate got close to RON 4.59/EUR 1.

Romania’s National Bank announced yesterday an official exchange rate of RON 4.5872/EUR 1. A higher exchange rate was recorded in August 2012. The rate then amounted to RON 4.6481/EUR 1.

Most of the ministers in the Grindeanu Government resigned yesterday after the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) withdrew their political support for the Government. However, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said that he would not resign.

