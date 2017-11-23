Romanian state-owned company pays for employees’ trips to Bali, Thailand

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz granted its managers bonuses for doing overtime without asking for documents to prove the overtime, with a damage of almost RON 10 million (EUR 2.2 million).

The company also paid almost RON 8 million (EUR 1.7 million) for its employees’ travels to exotic places. These are the results of a control carried out at Romgaz, demanded by prime minister Mihai Tudose.

The gas producer also hired temporary administrators exceeding the legal number of civil servants reserved for the company, according to a Government document consulted by Profit.ro. One of these temporary administrators was Bogdan Stan, former head of Romania’s Tax Agency (ANAF).

Romgaz reimbursed money for the holidays of 2,407 employees out of a total number of over 6,200. The holiday destinations include Cuba, Bali, Japan, Thailand or Zanzibar. The highest reimbursed amount was RON 12,647 (EUR 2,700) for a tourist package in Kazakhstan.

