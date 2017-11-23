8.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 23, 21:06

Romanian state-owned company pays for employees’ trips to Bali, Thailand

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
Romgaz

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz granted its managers bonuses for doing overtime without asking for documents to prove the overtime, with a damage of almost RON 10 million (EUR 2.2 million).

The company also paid almost RON 8 million (EUR 1.7 million) for its employees’ travels to exotic places. These are the results of a control carried out at Romgaz, demanded by prime minister Mihai Tudose.

The gas producer also hired temporary administrators exceeding the legal number of civil servants reserved for the company, according to a Government document consulted by Profit.ro. One of these temporary administrators was Bogdan Stan, former head of Romania’s Tax Agency (ANAF).

Romgaz reimbursed money for the holidays of 2,407 employees out of a total number of over 6,200. The holiday destinations include Cuba, Bali, Japan, Thailand or Zanzibar. The highest reimbursed amount was RON 12,647 (EUR 2,700) for a tourist package in Kazakhstan.

Romanian state-owned gas producer ups net profit by 66%

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list