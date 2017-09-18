Romanian state-owned company could dig new wells in Black Sea’s Trident perimeter

Romanian gas producer Romgaz and its partners in the Trident oil block consider drilling new wells, as the explorations conducted so far have shown that there is potential for new gas discoveries in that Black Sea perimeter, the company’s development director Vlad Pavlovschi said on Friday, reports local Agerpres.

In July 2010, Lukoil Overseas and Vanco International, which later became Panatlantic, received the license to explore and exploit the hydrocarbon deposits in the EX-29 East Rapsodia and EX-30 Trident perimeters. Two years later, Romgaz signed an agreement with these companies, acquiring a 10% stake in the two perimeters.

Romgaz subsequently came out of the oil deal for East Rapsodia. Two wells were dug in the Trident perimeter, one of them revealing a natural gas discovery of about 30 billion cubic meters, Pavlovschi said.

