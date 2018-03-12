Romanian gas producer Romgaz invests EUR 184 mln in new power plant

State-owned gas producer Romgaz will invest some EUR 184 million in its new power plant at Iernut. Last year, the company paid almost EUR 44 million for this project.

Most of the construction work on the new power plant will be executed this year and the equipment will be installed in the second half of the year, according to local Economica.net. Three of the plant’s four gas turbines and two power generators already reached the Constanta port and will be carried to Iernut, in central Romania. They will be installed in the second semester.

The whole project of the Iernut power plant costs EUR 268 million and is financed from the company’s own resources and the National Investment Plan. The power plant will be finalized in 2020.

The contractors are Spanish group Duro Felguera and Romanian company Romelectro. US group General Electric provides the equipment.

The power plant will have an installed capacity of 430 MW and will replace the old Iernut power plant once finalized.

