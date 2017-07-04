Romania’s trade with the US reaches USD 2.6 bln per year

The trade volume between Romania and the US reached USD 2.67 billion in 2016. Romania’s exports to the US reached USD 1.96 billion while the American exports to Romania were USD 714 million, according to US customs statistics centralized by Romania’s Embassy in Washington.

Romania exported to the US computers and electronics worth USD 388 million, transport equipment worth USD 225 million, machinery worth USD 205 million, and plastic and rubber products worth USD 195 million.

Meanwhile, Romania imported from the US computers and electronics worth USD 136 million, machinery worth USD 117 million, and transport equipment worth USD 114 million.

The main US companies with direct investment in Romania include: ADM, Aecom, Alcoa, Amgen, Bungee, Cargill, Citibank, Coca-Cola, Colgate Palmolive, Cooper Cameron, Delphi Packard, Euro Tire, Eli Lilly, Flextronics, Ford, General Electric, GE Money, Hewlett Packard, Hilton, Hoeganaes, Honeywell, IBM, Johnson Controls, JW Marriott, Kodak, Kraft, McDonald’s, Met Life, Microsoft, New Century Holding, Office Depot, Oracle, PepsiCo, Philip Morris, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Raytheon, Romanian-American Enterprise Fund, Sigma Blazer, Smithfield Foods, Timken, UPC, Visa, and Washington International Group/URS.

