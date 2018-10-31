Romania’s ruling party leader loses temper after journalists’ questions

Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Romania’s ruling party – the Social Democratic Party (PSD), lost his temper when journalists at the Parliament asked him if a recently voted law, which allows some categories of convicts to serve at home, helped him in any way.

“What law are you talking about? And how the hell does it help me? I’m tired of all these lies,” Dragnea said. “Are there any other people in this country but me? Do you also ask them? Oh, those who are in public office can be destroyed. I’m also human and I’m tired of answering to this crap,” the PSD leader added, according to Mediafax.

“Talk to hashtag and to (president) Iohannis to issue a decree and shoot me the day after tomorrow,” he went on, accusing the journalists of supporting the secret police and abuses.

“How can this bring me any advantage when they have destroyed my life for years, as I’ve been convicted with no proof in the referendum case and in the second case,” Liviu Dragnea also said.

The Senate adopted a law on Monday that allows judges to rule that people sentenced to up to five years in jail can serve their sentences at home, without electronic tag. In June this year, Dragnea was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for abuse of power. He filed an appeal against the decision.

The opposition parties have repeatedly accused the ruling coalition of changing the laws of justice and the criminal codes to benefit Dragnea and other politicians with similar problems, while the ruling coalition representatives have been claiming that the changes are aimed at eliminating the abuses in the justice system.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)