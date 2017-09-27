18 °C
Romania’s public television management dismissed after parliament rejects annual report

by Ro Insider
The two chambers of the Parliament rejected on September 27 the 2016 activity report of the management of Romania’s public television SRTV.

This means that the management of the public television has been dismissed. The TVR president Irina Radu will leave her post.

The Parliament’s culture committees previously rejected the Romanian television annual report for 2016.

The report was rejected with 203 votes ‘against’ and 74 votes ‘in favor.’

Doina Gradea, a former director of Pro TV International station, has been proposed as interim director of the public television, Mediafax reported. She will be heard by the culture committees of the two chambers of the Parliament on September 27.

