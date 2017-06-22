Romania’s President attends European Council meeting in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis will take part in the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, Iohannis will also meet the French president Emmanuel Macron.

The main topics on the agenda are security and defense, employment, growth and competitiveness, migration, climate change. The participants will discuss the initiatives launched by the European Commission in the context of the Digital Single Market Strategy as well as European Union’s external relations.

Another important topic will be the latest developments related to the negotiations on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

