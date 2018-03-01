Romania’s Parliament adopts population alert system

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday the draft bill on implementing a system to alert the population in emergency situations.

The system, which is called RO-Alert, was initiated by the Mihai Tudose cabinet last year, after severe summer storms killed several people in Western Romania.

The system is based on modern communication and IT technologies, according to the Chamber of Deputies. It allows sending warning messages to people using the mobile communication operators’ networks.

The system can warn all of the mobile phone users within an area likely to be affected by an emergency situation such as a natural disaster or extreme weather phenomenon. It allows the messages to be displayed directly on the users’ phone screens and to repeat the messages when needed.

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) will help implement the system, which will be operated by the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (IGSU) and its subordinated structures.

