Romania’s Labor and Education Ministries are working on a study that aims to identify the jobs that will be in demand in the future.

They will supply the study’s results to local universities so they can adapt their educational programs, labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu said on Monday, October 1, at the opening of the new academic year at the Craiova University, local Agerpres reported.

She added that the current Government has made health and education its main priorities.

[email protected]