Romania’s Got Talent auditions organized in Spain for the first time

Romania’s Got Talent team will organize auditions in Spain for the first time.

Spain is among the European countries that host large communities of Romanians. Thus, the team behind the popular TV show Romania’s Got Talent (Romanii au talent) will also organize auditions for the eighth season in the city of Alcala de Henares, just a few kilometers from Madrid, on October 7.

Those interested can register at Romaniiautalent.protv.ro.

Local television Pro TV is broadcasting Romania’s Got Talent, a TV show that has become one of the most popular such shows in Romania. Lorelai Mosnegutu, a girl born with no arms, was the big winner of the seventh edition. The 14-year old artist impressed the audience and the viewers yet again with her performance in the show’s final. She sang the song Rise Like a Phoenix, which brought Conchita Wurst the Eurovision trophy in 2014, while drawing a phoenix with her toes.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Romanii au talent on Facebook)