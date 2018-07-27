25 °C
Bucharest
Jul 27, 15:31

Romania’s Competition Council may slap heavy fines on mandatory car insurers

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s Competition Council may fine local insurance companies active on the mandatory car insurance (RCA) segment with up to 4% of their turnovers for uncompetitive practices and agreements related to the policy prices, according to official sources quoted by Economica.net.

The Competition Council started its investigation on this market three years ago and will announce its decision this fall.

If it decides to keep the fine at 4% of the insurers’ turnovers, the total fines may reach over EUR 50 million.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now