Which of Romania’s counties get most money for local development?

Romania’s Development Ministry allocated almost EUR 602 million (EUR 132 million) in the first six months of the PSD-ALDE Government via the National Program for Local Development (PNDL).

The largest bulks went to the counties controlled by supporters of the PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, according to a Digi24 analysis.

The Olt county ranked first, with RON 47.3 million (EUR 10.3 million) received during this period. The amount was 21 higher than the amount received by the Ilfov county, namely RON 2.2 million (EUR 482,000).

Teleorman, the county where Dragnea was born, ranked second, with allocations of RON 43.2 million (EUR 9.4 million). Giurgiu ranked third, with about RON 30.8 million (EUR 6.7 million).

