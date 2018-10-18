Romania’s central bank sets maximum indebtedness levels for individual loans

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) Board of Directors approved on Wednesday, October 17, some changes to the regulation on lending conditions and introduced maximum indebtedness levels that local banks need to take into account when granting loans to individuals.

Thus, the maximum indebtedness ratio for loans in local currency (RON) will be 40% while for loans in foreign currencies it will drop to 20%.

The indebtedness level represents the share of a person’s monthly income that is allotted to paying instalments for loans and credit cards.

